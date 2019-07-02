Comparison of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.39 N/A 1.82 8.08 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 20 6.19 N/A 0.03 680.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ready Capital Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ready Capital Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 53% respectively. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.21% 3.97% 6.72% 12.22% 20.89% 21.43%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Ready Capital Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.