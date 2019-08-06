Comparison of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Both RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 36 1.93 N/A 1.49 19.53 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.80 N/A 11.15 13.07

Demonstrates RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a 53.53% upside potential and an average price target of $41.33. On the other hand, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s potential upside is 31.63% and its consensus price target is $185.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RE/MAX Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.5% respectively. About 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has -5.43% weaker performance while Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has 15.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.