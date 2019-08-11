Comparison of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) compete against each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.21 N/A 0.30 10.89 TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.32 N/A 1.62 12.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RCM Technologies Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. TrueBlue Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RCM Technologies Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RCM Technologies Inc. is presently more affordable than TrueBlue Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that RCM Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TrueBlue Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

RCM Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrueBlue Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RCM Technologies Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrueBlue Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RCM Technologies Inc. has a 81.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6. Meanwhile, TrueBlue Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 36.09%. Based on the data shown earlier, RCM Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than TrueBlue Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RCM Technologies Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 96.8%. 3.7% are RCM Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TrueBlue Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45% TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc. has 6.45% stronger performance while TrueBlue Inc. has -11.15% weaker performance.

Summary

TrueBlue Inc. beats RCM Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.