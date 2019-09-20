Comparison of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF), both competing one another are Lumber Wood Production companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. 30 4.90 N/A 0.67 43.54 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 8 0.66 N/A 0.55 14.60

Table 1 demonstrates Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Rayonier Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Rayonier Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 10.9% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 0.43 beta and it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rayonier Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rayonier Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rayonier Inc. has an average price target of $30.5, and a 8.54% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 50.2%. 0.6% are Rayonier Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has 40.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -1.33% -4.85% -8.97% -3.23% -16.09% 4.88% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. -0.38% -3.98% 5.01% 23.37% -0.38% 12.1%

For the past year Rayonier Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Summary

Rayonier Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.