Comparison of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 36 2.69 N/A 1.18 30.76 Lennox International Inc. 265 2.62 N/A 9.16 27.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Raven Industries Inc. and Lennox International Inc. Lennox International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Lennox International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta means Raven Industries Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lennox International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Raven Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 3.5. Competitively, Lennox International Inc. has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Raven Industries Inc. and Lennox International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Lennox International Inc. is $254.6, which is potential 0.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of Raven Industries Inc. shares and 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares. Raven Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. was less bullish than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.