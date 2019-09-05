Comparison of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.11 N/A 0.17 14.68 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.49 N/A 4.57 15.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. Jack in the Box Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. From a competition point of view, Jack in the Box Inc. has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Jack in the Box Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Jack in the Box Inc.’s consensus price target is $87.67, while its potential upside is 0.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.4% and 0%. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.45%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04% Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 186.04% stronger performance while Jack in the Box Inc. has -7.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.