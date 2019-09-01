Comparison of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.86 N/A 0.58 31.97 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.92 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 highlights Rattler Midstream LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rattler Midstream LP. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rattler Midstream LP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rattler Midstream LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Rattler Midstream LP is $22.67, with potential upside of 23.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 2.6%. Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Rattler Midstream LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.