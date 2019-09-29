Comparison of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97 Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rattler Midstream LP and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rattler Midstream LP and Approach Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 226,604,498.08% 13.7% 12.5% Approach Resources Inc. 22,694,187,941.34% -5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rattler Midstream LP and Approach Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.60% for Rattler Midstream LP with consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP and Approach Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 68.4%. About 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.