Comparison of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 51 9.56 N/A -1.08 0.00 Phunware Inc. 32 1.79 N/A -0.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Phunware Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.51% and an $61.29 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 17.3%. Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phunware Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.