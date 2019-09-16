Comparison of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

This is a contrast between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -85.27 N/A -0.09 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 17.39% respectively. 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Opes Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.