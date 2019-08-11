Comparison of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.