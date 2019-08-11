Comparison of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.