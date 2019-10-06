Comparison of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

This is a contrast between Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 4 -0.61 243.19M -7.28 0.00 National Fuel Gas Company 47 1.54 84.08M 3.38 14.13

In table 1 we can see Range Resources Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Range Resources Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 5,824,212,669.14% -35.3% -15.6% National Fuel Gas Company 177,721,411.96% 14.7% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Range Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival National Fuel Gas Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. National Fuel Gas Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Range Resources Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources Corporation’s consensus target price is $6.35, while its potential upside is 73.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation was more bearish than National Fuel Gas Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.