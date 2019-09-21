Comparison of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.86 N/A 0.07 40.56 SEI Investments Company 55 5.50 N/A 3.07 19.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rand Capital Corporation and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rand Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.01 beta means Rand Capital Corporation’s volatility is 99.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.