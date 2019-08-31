Comparison of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

As Asset Management companies, Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.98 N/A 0.07 40.56 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97

Demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rand Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Rand Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rand Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Rand Capital Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.01 beta. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rand Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 55.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Rand Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 35.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.