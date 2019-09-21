Comparison of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.86 N/A 0.07 40.56 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Rand Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.