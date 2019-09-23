Comparison of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.70 N/A 0.66 7.37 Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Vedanta Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Vedanta Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ramaco Resources Inc. and Vedanta Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ramaco Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Vedanta Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.26% for Ramaco Resources Inc. with average target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 3.6% of Vedanta Limited shares. Insiders owned 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Vedanta Limited

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.