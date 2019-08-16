Comparison of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.57 N/A 0.66 7.37 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.07 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. Its rival Ur-Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Ramaco Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ur-Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ramaco Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ramaco Resources Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 56.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. was less bearish than Ur-Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Ur-Energy Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.