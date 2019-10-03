Comparison of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 4 0.00 8.74M 0.66 7.37 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 36.58M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 214,063,533.27% 19.2% 13.7% Maverix Metals Inc. 785,062,774.98% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Maverix Metals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Maverix Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 65.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares and 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Maverix Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Maverix Metals Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.