Comparison of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

This is a contrast between Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.71 N/A 0.66 7.37 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -11.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ramaco Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ramaco Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Centrus Energy Corp. has 1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ramaco Resources Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 51.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ramaco Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 17.2% respectively. Insiders owned 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance while Centrus Energy Corp. has 92.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Centrus Energy Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.