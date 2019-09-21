Comparison of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 67.4% respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.