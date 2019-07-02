Comparison of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 15 79.33 N/A -0.06 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.