Comparison of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,952,900.35% -3.3% -2.9% Cronos Group Inc. 1,574,644,128.11% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 104.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.