Comparison of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 59.71 N/A -0.08 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.