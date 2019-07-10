Comparison of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.26 N/A -0.06 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

13 and 13 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.