Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.92
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential is 5.17% at a $24 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 87.03% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
