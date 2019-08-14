Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.92 N/A -4.45 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Radius Health Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential is 5.17% at a $24 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 87.03% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.