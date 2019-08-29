Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 9.21 N/A -4.45 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.