Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.93 N/A -4.45 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.24 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.30% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 consensus target price and a 105.19% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.