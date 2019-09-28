Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 167,809,010.40% -252.8% -65.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2,997,190,595.89% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 26.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.