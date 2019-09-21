Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.96 N/A -4.45 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 15.91%. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 324.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.