Comparison of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.90 N/A -4.45 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential is 5.36% at a $24 average target price. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 63.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.