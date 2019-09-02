Comparison of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.23 N/A 3.04 7.50 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80

In table 1 we can see Radian Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radian Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Radian Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radian Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. In other hand, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Radian Group Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 19.73%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.33 average price target and a 1.80% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Radian Group Inc. appears more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares and 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares. 0.2% are Radian Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Radian Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.