Comparison of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 21 3.70 N/A 3.04 7.42 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 13.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Radian Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Radian Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Radian Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. National General Holdings Corp.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential is 4.43% at a $25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 44.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that National General Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Radian Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 53%. Radian Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. Comparatively, 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -1.1% -0.84% 13.77% 16.06% 42.81% 37.84% National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. had bullish trend while National General Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.