Comparison of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.29 N/A 3.04 7.50 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.87 N/A 0.70 19.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radian Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Radian Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Radian Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radian Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.44 beta indicates that Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Radian Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 11.31% upside potential. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 25.87% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Radian Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radian Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 69%. 0.2% are Radian Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has 39.36% stronger performance while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.