Comparison of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 23 3.43 N/A 3.04 7.50 CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.29 N/A 3.17 15.11

Table 1 demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and CNA Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNA Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Radian Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Radian Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. CNA Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Radian Group Inc. and CNA Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.73% for Radian Group Inc. with average price target of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CNA Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Radian Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.