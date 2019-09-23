Comparison of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 23 3.43 N/A 3.04 7.50 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.78 N/A 6.14 17.48

Demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radian Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Radian Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cincinnati Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Radian Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Radian Group Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 12.73%. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s average price target is $110, while its potential downside is -3.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Radian Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radian Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 65.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Radian Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.