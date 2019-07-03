Comparison of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 561.11 N/A -2.08 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.26% and an $48.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 70.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.