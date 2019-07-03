Comparison of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 579.89 N/A -2.08 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.52% and an $48.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celyad SA on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.