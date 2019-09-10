Comparison of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Both Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -3.65 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 8 1.60 N/A -13.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 4.90% for Ra Medical Systems Inc. with average price target of $1.5. Meanwhile, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -12.79%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ra Medical Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.