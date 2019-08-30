Comparison of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.88 N/A -3.65 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 23 6.55 N/A 0.60 39.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, IRadimed Corporation which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IRadimed Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ra Medical Systems Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$1.5 is Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ra Medical Systems Inc. and IRadimed Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 25.4% respectively. Insiders owned 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has weaker performance than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.