Comparison of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.04 N/A -0.26 0.00 TTEC Holdings Inc. 41 1.40 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 demonstrates R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TTEC Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TTEC Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 27.4%. Insiders held 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend while TTEC Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.