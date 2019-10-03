Comparison of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 -1.08 60.90M -0.26 0.00 Moody’s Corporation 214 2.31 163.46M 6.45 33.24

Table 1 highlights R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Moody’s Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 2,218,902,572.32% 4% -0.3% Moody’s Corporation 76,540,550.66% 427.2% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moody’s Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Moody’s Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Moody’s Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13

Competitively the consensus target price of Moody’s Corporation is $205.25, which is potential 4.29% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend while Moody’s Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Moody’s Corporation beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.