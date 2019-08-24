Comparison of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Since Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Match Group Inc. 66 13.05 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 highlights Qutoutiao Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qutoutiao Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Match Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Qutoutiao Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Match Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Qutoutiao Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 199.79%. On the other hand, Match Group Inc.’s potential downside is -9.61% and its average target price is $77.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qutoutiao Inc. and Match Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 90.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Match Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.