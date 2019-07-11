Comparison of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.37 N/A 0.79 16.07 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.36 N/A 1.97 8.35

Demonstrates Qurate Retail Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Qurate Retail Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 15.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 96.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. -25.27% -29.6% -41.36% -47.65% -46.46% -31.62% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.