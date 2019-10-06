Comparison of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 11 0.00 380.65M 1.29 10.95 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. Barnes & Noble Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Qurate Retail Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Barnes & Noble Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 3,482,616,651.42% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.36% and 76% respectively. 96.44% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. was more bearish than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.