Comparison of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|11
|0.00
|380.65M
|1.29
|10.95
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|141.74
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. Barnes & Noble Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Qurate Retail Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Barnes & Noble Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|3,482,616,651.42%
|0%
|0%
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.36% and 76% respectively. 96.44% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|-0.61%
|-2.54%
|36.12%
|12.41%
|7.77%
|-8.04%
For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. was more bearish than Barnes & Noble Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.
