Comparison of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 11 0.29 380.65M 1.29 10.95 ZAGG Inc 6 0.90 27.64M 0.64 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Qurate Retail Inc. and ZAGG Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ZAGG Inc has lower revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ZAGG Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 3,383,555,555.56% 10.5% 3.3% ZAGG Inc 447,974,068.07% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ZAGG Inc on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ZAGG Inc has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ZAGG Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qurate Retail Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and ZAGG Inc are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 81.2% respectively. About 2% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ZAGG Inc has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ZAGG Inc.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors ZAGG Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.