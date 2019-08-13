Comparison of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -0.32 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.77 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oil States International Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. Oil States International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 322.30% for Quintana Energy Services Inc. with average price target of $6.25. Competitively the average price target of Oil States International Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 88.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Quintana Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Oil States International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oil States International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Oil States International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance while Oil States International Inc. has 4.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Oil States International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.