Comparison of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Since Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -0.32 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.35 N/A -2.69 0.00

Demonstrates Quintana Energy Services Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quintana Energy Services Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. CARBO Ceramics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Quintana Energy Services Inc. is $4.38, with potential upside of 138.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.