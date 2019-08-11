Comparison of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)

This is a contrast between Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Waste Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2 0.34 N/A -0.08 0.00 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 30 1.81 N/A 0.01 2312.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -1.6% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Liquidity

Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advanced Disposal Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Quest Resource Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s upside potential is 71.67% at a $4 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. is $30.67, which is potential -5.57% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Quest Resource Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.42% -12.36% 14.19% 60.67% 33.89% 77.21% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.19% 0.87% 0.22% 29.53% 32.56% 35.21%

For the past year Quest Resource Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.