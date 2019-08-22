Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Since Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 15.66 N/A -1.52 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.26 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -9.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 88.7% respectively. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.