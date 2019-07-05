Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is a contrast between Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.47 N/A -1.43 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.32 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 13.7%. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.